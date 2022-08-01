National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 68,084 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,084 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,735,000 after purchasing an additional 753,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 707,482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,698,000 after purchasing an additional 311,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,161,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL opened at $78.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

