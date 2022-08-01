National Bank of Canada FI Has $14.44 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of CDW worth $14,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,985,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CDW by 2,493.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,963,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 1,306.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,886,000 after acquiring an additional 317,006 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CDW by 31.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,903,000 after acquiring an additional 308,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $40,250,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on CDW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $181.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $208.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Stories

