National Bank of Canada FI Has $13.55 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 349.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,903 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Philip Morris International by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,224,000 after buying an additional 1,212,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,122,000 after buying an additional 1,076,634 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.15 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.23.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

