National Bank of Canada FI Has $13.43 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,690.10.

Booking Stock Up 1.2 %

BKNG stock opened at $1,935.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,954.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,157.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

