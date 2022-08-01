National Bank of Canada FI Has $11.85 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,809 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.28% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 120,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 913,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after buying an additional 101,418 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 107,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

CEF opened at $16.73 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.