National Bank of Canada FI Has $10.42 Million Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,811 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.16% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock opened at $72.07 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average is $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

