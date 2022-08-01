National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,855,000 after purchasing an additional 261,654 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,667,000 after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,765,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,733,000 after buying an additional 35,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $273.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.86 and a 200 day moving average of $269.30. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

