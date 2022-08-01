National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $14,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $72.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

