National Bank of Canada FI Buys 28,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.23% of New Relic worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $741,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $13,539,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $3,326,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.55.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,679.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,950 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $127,794.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,679.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,847 shares of company stock worth $5,426,101 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $60.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $64.54.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 74.08% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

