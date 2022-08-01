National Bank Financial Trims Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Target Price to C$52.50

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Clarkson Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.83.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 19.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Robotti Robert bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

