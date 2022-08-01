Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $30.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Napco Security Technologies traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 4023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NSSC. B. Riley raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $982.63 million, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.39 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

