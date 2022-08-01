Nano Labs (NYSEARCA:NA) Shares Gap Down to $9.62

Nano Labs Ltd (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.20. Nano Labs shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 946 shares.
Nano Labs Stock Up 2.1 %
Nano Labs Company Profile
Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit (IC) design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. It also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as rendering technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nano Labs (NA)
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.