Nano Labs (NYSEARCA:NA) Shares Gap Down to $9.62

Nano Labs Ltd (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.20. Nano Labs shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 946 shares.

Nano Labs Stock Up 2.1 %

Nano Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit (IC) design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. It also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as rendering technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.