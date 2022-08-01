Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in July

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,700 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the June 30th total of 535,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 366.7 days.
Nabtesco Stock Performance
NCTKF stock remained flat at $21.70 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Nabtesco has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $26.26.
Nabtesco Company Profile
