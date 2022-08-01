Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in July

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,700 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the June 30th total of 535,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 366.7 days.

Nabtesco Stock Performance

NCTKF stock remained flat at $21.70 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Nabtesco has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Nabtesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.