Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Down 22.5% in July

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 953,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mustang Bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,090 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,318,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 758,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Mustang Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

