MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Down 41.9% in July

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MusclePharm Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MSLP remained flat at $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. MusclePharm has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Get MusclePharm alerts:

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products.

See Also

