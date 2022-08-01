Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MURFU)

Murphy Canyon Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MURFU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 2nd. Murphy Canyon Acquisition had issued 11,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $115,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ MURFU opened at $10.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. Murphy Canyon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,262,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,798,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,515,000.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Company Profile

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

