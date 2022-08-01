Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the June 30th total of 242,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 259.3 days.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLLGF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

