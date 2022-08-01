MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,784 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $41,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.