MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,844 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,083 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $30,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 56,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $30,627,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $108.84 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,457 shares of company stock valued at $14,097,936 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

