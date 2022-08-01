MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,835 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.31 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

