MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $51.44 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $51,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

IWM opened at $185.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.93 and a 200-day moving average of $190.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

