MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $35.46 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $35,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

