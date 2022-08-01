MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $16.62 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $16,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

EFG opened at $87.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.