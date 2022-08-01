MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.33 and its 200-day moving average is $205.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

