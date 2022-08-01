MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 12,239 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $164.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.02 and its 200-day moving average is $166.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.