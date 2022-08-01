Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,173 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for approximately 2.1% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

