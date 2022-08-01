MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Bought by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $17,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $1,328,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP Materials stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,374. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.94. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,388,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,800,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,388,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,800,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,458.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078 in the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.