Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mowi ASA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Mowi ASA stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mowi ASA will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mowi ASA

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Mowi ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. DNB Markets downgraded Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mowi ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

