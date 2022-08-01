Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $238.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

