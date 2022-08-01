MorphoSys (MOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 341.56% and a negative return on equity of 148.32%. The business had revenue of $46.57 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect MorphoSys to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MorphoSys Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ MOR opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.15.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
