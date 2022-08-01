MorphoSys (MOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 341.56% and a negative return on equity of 148.32%. The business had revenue of $46.57 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect MorphoSys to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ MOR opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MorphoSys Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

(Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.