Morgan Stanley Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $83.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ETSY. Truist Financial cut their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $103.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,120,392. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.