Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their maintains rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $82.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

BBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.13.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BBY opened at $76.99 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average is $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Best Buy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Best Buy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Best Buy by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

