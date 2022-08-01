Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,240,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424,303 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $195,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.36. 72,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,856,415. The firm has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.78. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

