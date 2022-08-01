Morgan Stanley Increases United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target to $21.50

United States Steel (NYSE:XGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

United States Steel Price Performance

X traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,270,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.16. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:XGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $351,087,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $146,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $62,648,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after buying an additional 1,623,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Analyst Recommendations for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

