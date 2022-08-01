Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Raised to $50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TAP. Citigroup upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Molson Coors Beverage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.56.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Stories

