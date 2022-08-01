Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Cut to $146.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.38.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $128.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $114.96 and a 12-month high of $211.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

