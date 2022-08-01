Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $6,269,200.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $6,269,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $848,214,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $6,724,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,000.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $5,728,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,600.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00.

Moderna stock opened at $164.09 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.93. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $773,229,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

