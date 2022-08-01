Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 154,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,303,297 shares.The stock last traded at $2.46 and had previously closed at $2.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 76,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

