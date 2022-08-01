Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Posts Earnings Results

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.12 million. Mirion Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $0.44-0.49 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.49 EPS.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MIR traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.17. 73,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,633. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth $85,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth $97,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

