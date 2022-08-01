Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.12% of Skyline Champion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 1.5 %

SKY stock opened at $63.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush raised Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile



Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.



