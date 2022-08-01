Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP Company Profile

Shares of SAP stock opened at $94.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The firm has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.