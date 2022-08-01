Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $6.07 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 346,516 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 205,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

