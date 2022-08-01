Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $4.77 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,287 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,824 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of INTC opened at $36.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

