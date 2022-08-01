Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $4.13 Million Stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326,045 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Performant Financial were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,684 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,524,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Performant Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. Performant Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $189.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

