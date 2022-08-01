Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 61,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 642,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 67,804 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 72,436 shares during the period. 47.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARC opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.29. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.18.

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.49 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

