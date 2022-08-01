Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 749 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 374,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,715 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 237,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 59,804 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 148,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $22.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.