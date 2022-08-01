Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 5,698 Shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 1.20% of Movano worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Movano Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Movano stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. Movano Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

Get Movano alerts:

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

Movano Profile

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.