Mint Club (MINT) Trading Up 11.4% Over Last Week

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $532,357.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mint Club has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00035711 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mint Club Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.