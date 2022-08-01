MimbleWimbleCoin Price Reaches $1.95 on Major Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $21.17 million and $1,233.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00008399 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00216671 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004626 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.37 or 0.00522532 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,854,029 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

