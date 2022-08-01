MicroMoney (AMM) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week

MicroMoney (AMM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. MicroMoney has a market capitalization of $69,819.30 and $111,148.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MicroMoney has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,198.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004430 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00130136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00032696 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io.

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

